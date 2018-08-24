How the British Government Splits Children Up From Their Parents

Earlier in the summer the world looked on in horror as Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance border policy led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents. Audio recordings of crying infants and pictures of kids surrounded by border guards could hardly fail to move you.

But do we have the moral high ground in the UK? The separation of children from their parents at the hands of the border system is something that goes on in the UK, but it’s much less well known.

Videos by VICE

This week the British Dream talks to Nick Beals from Bail for Immigration Detainees, who tells us the group has tried to help 328 children separated from their parents by the border regime in the last year.

