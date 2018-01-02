How-To: Juice with Cro-Mag’s John Joseph

Everybody wants to juice, so we enlisted the help of legendary Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph to show us how to make a proper juice and smoothie. We were expecting a nice rundown with maybe a funny story or two thrown in. What we got was perhaps the most in-your-face talk about the benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables ever given. Want to know how to regain energy after a night of busting nuts? WATCH THIS! Plus, both of his books— Meat is For Pussies and his autobiography The Evolution of a Cro-Magnon—are extremely inspirational and informative.

Lastly, we would like to combine to of John’s best quotes “Meat is for pussies, and diets are for jerk-offs”.

