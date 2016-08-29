How to Make the Best Garlic Knots of Your Life

Photo by Sydney Kramer.

Like many of the culinary world’s greatest hits—duck confit, fried rice, and the whole canon of Tuscany’s cucina povera—garlic knots were invented as a way to use up leftovers.

Allegedly concocted in the early 1970s in Ozone Park, Queens, garlic knots have since become nearly as important to New York’s pizza shops as the pies themselves. Carby, greasy, and pungent enough to make a Lower East Side vampire choke on his fake teeth, they are indispensable to the pizza experience.

But for those of us who simply love the challenge of going DIY—or don’t happen to live within walking distance of a great New York pizza spot—making garlic knots at home couldn’t be simpler.

RECIPE: Garlic Knots

First, get some pizza dough. (Oh hey, we have a recipe for one right here—from none other than Frank Pinello of Best Pizza in Williamsburg.) Roll it out and cut it into one-inch strips. Don’t worry about being too neat, because you’re just going to tangle them into little knots.

Let them puff up—or “proof,” in baker’s jargon—for 15 minutes. Frank prefers to cook his pies and knots alike in a wood-fired oven, but you can bake yours for 12 to 15 minutes in a 400-degree home oven.

While they’re cooking, mix olive oil and a shit-ton of garlic in a bowl. Once your knots come out of the oven, hit them with the garlic mixture, along with a judicious sprinkling of parsley and Pecorino, and eat as soon as humanly possible.