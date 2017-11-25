How-To: Make the World’s Best Omelette

Our friend chef E-Dubble, a.k.a. “The People’s Chef,” is back. He’s taking a quick break from running his Grilled Fraiche food truck and cooking for his celebrity clientele to teach us the basics of omelettes 101. He’s got you covered—from the classic three-fold French omelette to buffet-style versions that are stuffed with everything from shrimp and ‘shrooms to honey goat cheese. Breakfast doesn’t have to be boring, so gather your fixings and get those eggs a crackin’!

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in July 2016.

