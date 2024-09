In this How-To, chocolate-maker and ethnobotanist Brian Wallace—the founder of Endorfin Chocolat—educates us on how to make a killer cannabis-infused chai-spiced hot chocolate made with almond milk and organic cacao paste.

Start up your crockpots, and get ready for the most satisfying and seductive cups of hot chocolate you’ll ever wake and bake with.

Videos by VICE

MAKE IT: Weed Hot Chocolate with Chai Spice

“It’s guaranteed to feel as good as it tastes.” –Brian Wallace

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!