How To Play Kiln Before the Release Date

Double Fine’s upcoming multiplayer online pottery party brawler Kiln is arriving later next month, but players may have a chance to jump into the chaotic action early thanks to an upcoming beta test.

Sign Up for Kiln’s Beta PlayTest

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Kiln was a surprise addition to the Xbox Developer Showcase earlier this year and, although the game didn’t shadow drop as many fans were predicting, it did promise a spring 2026 release date. Now that the winter is almost over, Double Fine is ready to confirm that the game will be available across platforms on April 23.

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In the final weeks before the April 23 launch, Double Fine is continuing to test and refine Kiln in a series of public play sessions and beta tests. Gamers who are interested in getting their hands on the game early and taking it for a test drive can sign up for the upcoming open beta weekend, which is scheduled for April 9 – April 11.

The open beta weekend will take place on Steam and players can sign up through Double Fine. Although the beta is taking place close to launch and may feel more like a server stress test, Double Fine assures fans that the developers are still looking for feedback and will use information gained during the playtest to improve the game in future updates:

“We’re taking this open beta as an opportunity to not only test out our servers, but to see what resonates with players and what the Kiln team should be prioritizing next. We have a lot of possibilities with a game like Kiln—more customization, more maps, more modes—and, as much as we want to add everything we can to the game, we want to see what you, the players want the most.”

As long as Kiln manages to find an engaged community, it seems like Double Fine is committed to investing in the game and creating new content going forward. It will be very interesting to see what sort of numbers the game manages to attract in its opening weeks and how long players stay engaged in what Kiln brings to the table.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, Kiln has players begin each round at the pottery wheel, where they have a limited time to sculpt their vessel. Once the match begins, they take their creations onto a map for a chaotic multiplayer battle as they try to complete objectives.

Kiln launches on April 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.