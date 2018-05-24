How to See What Your Twitter Feed Would Have Looked Like in 2008

Ah, 2008. Barack Obama was elected the first black President of the United States. The Large Hadron Collider was officially completed. And Twitter was a more wholesome, conflict-free online community of mundane life updates. At least, that’s what it seems like when you use a search function to see what everyone you are following today was tweeting 10 years ago.

Screengrab: Twitter

Andy Baio, a technologist and the former CTO of Kickstarter, shared the search function on Twitter Thursday (note: if you’re on mobile, make sure to filter by “latest” for the timeline to work properly).

Want to see what your Twitter timeline would've looked like 10 years ago today, if you followed all the same people you do now? https://t.co/41a6iQcYhc — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) May 24, 2018

Immediately, people were shocked at how much simpler Twitter was a decade ago. Sure there were no memes, or threads…but there was also no outrage, no spats. It was weirdly…pleasant.



Contemplating what to do next… I'm kind of hungry… Maybe I'll pop a CD in and grab food.. — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) May 23, 2008

loves her friends, new and old, online and IRL. Also, almost done with moving out! — Chris Xu (@xuhulk) May 23, 2008

enjoying my free iced coffee @ dunkin donuts 10am – 10pm today (may 15th). — Matteo / @geminiimatt@infosec.exchange (@geminiimatt) May 15, 2008

Baio told me via Twitter DM that he had wanted to figure out a way to get a list of all tweets out of Twitter search for a while. After marketer Andrea Lopez tweeted about a not-well-known search parameter, Baio finally figured it out:

For the timeline:

"filter:follows" is an undocumented Twitter search operator.

You can add it to any Twitter search to search *just* tweets from people you follow.

You've probably seen this in the GUI, but now you have it without crawling through the GUI. — Andréa López (@bluechoochoo) May 9, 2018

“Then I realized I could reconstruct a complete timeline from any point in Twitter history of all the people you’re following now,” Baio told me. “When I tried it myself, the results were charming and surreal. Ten years ago, we used Twitter very differently: very little news, no hot takes, mostly just status updates that would later be the kind of thing you post on Instagram.”

Considering what a dystopian hellscape Twitter tends to be these days, there’s something oddly comforting about remembering it in a simpler time.

One more thing: crankthatsouljaboy — jack (@jack) May 22, 2008

