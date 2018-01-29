How to Treat Drag Queens, According to Drag Queens

Drag queens put in work to show their audience a good time—donning multiple layers of tights, clothing, and makeup to create an over-the-top persona. But with the elaborate musical numbers, dance performances, and sharp-tongued jokes comes a whole host of misconceptions about what drag is and how queens ought to be treated.



On this episode of How to Treat X, we talk to Aja, Chi Chi DeVayne, and Thorgy Thor from RuPaul‘s Drag Race about the biggest dos and don’ts when it comes to drag, like keeping your hands to yourself, tipping well, staying the hell off your phone, and asking first before snapping a selfie. And the biggest misconception? No, not all drag queens have to be nice.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.