You Should Take Five Minutes to Update Your OS and Apps

This post is part of a weeklong series to help our readers improve their digital security. Follow along here.

First, check to see that the operating system on your computer is the most recent version. If not, update it (or ask your IT team to, if it’s a work computer and you need permission). Do the same on your phone. Check if it’s running the latest version of Android or iOS, and, if not, update it. Next, go to your app store on your phone and click on updates. Update all your apps to the latest version.

Why should I do this?

As our Guide To Not Getting Hacked says: “By keeping everything up to date, you have a way lower chance of becoming a victim of malware, because responsible manufacturers and software developers quickly patch their products after new hacks are seen in the wild.”