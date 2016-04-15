Celebrate Chinese New Year with Eddie’s Family on this Preview of VICELAND’s ‘HUANG’S WORLD’

Watch the first episode of ‘HUANG’S WORLD’ premiering on April 28

Our TV channel VICELAND launched on February 29, but we’re still rolling out the first season of our new shows. Today we’re excited to bring you a free preview episode of our traveling culinary exploration with Eddie Huang, HUANG’S WORLD, before it airs on the network April 28.



In this episode, Eddie Huang takes us home to Orlando for Chinese New Year to reflect on how the bizarre culture in his hometown influenced his life and career. Eddie discusses the different relationships first- and second-generation immigrants have with food, takes a trip to Florida’s infamous Sausage Castle, and prepares an authentic Asian feast with his family for the New Year celebration.

Watch the episode above and stay tuned for the whole season of HUANG’s WORLD airing Wednesdays starting April 28, on VICELAND.