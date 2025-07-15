I Didn’t Know ‘World War Z’ Was Still a Thing. But There’s a VR Title on the Way, and It Looks Pretty Solid

I remember watching the World War Z movie and enjoying it. I’ve had the book on my phone for years. But the movie came out in 2013, and while it was good, it seemed to come and go. There’s been a video game adaptation before, but again, felt like it came and went. But now, we have a VR game coming in August called World War Z VR, and I’m kind of begging Shaun (our resident VR head) to check it out because it looks pretty cool.

‘World war z vr’ introduces you to the swarm

World War Z VR looks like what the initial look at Days Gone was. An absolute tidal wave of zombies coming at you. Don’t get me wrong, you have some sections of Days Gone where that was the case, but World War Z VR comes off like the total stressful zombie experience.

Key Features

Battle Hordes of Zombies in VR: Endure overwhelming swarms of up to 200 zombies on screen at a time in the ultimate VR zombie experience! Explore Immersive Environments: Navigate massive levels with total immersion across three real-world locations overrun by the undead – New York, Tokyo and Marseille. Seven Playable Characters: Select your operative and dive into each mission with your pre-selected AI squad. Equip a wide variety of weapons and perks to give yourself the edge over the most gruesome firefights. Survive Epic Challenges: Zombies will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher. Choose from three difficulty modes and overcome all odds to live to fight another day!

You see that? 200 zombies on-screen at one time. How the hell do you even do something with that? Shaun. Please, let me know what’s up. I don’t have VR money in the budget, so it’ll be a long time before I get to see this for myself. World War Z VR releases August 12th, 2025.