I Really Need This ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Remaster to Not Suck

Back in 1999, developer Neversoft and publisher Activision unleashed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater onto the unsuspecting gaming public. We kickflipped. We unlocked big head mode. We denied our smaller siblings access to the controller in pursuit of the perfect score in Trick Attack mode. We became obsessed with Goldfinger and Papa Roach. Then came Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, which was somehow even better than the first, and had one of the most iconic games soundtracks of all time.

The franchise defined gaming in the aughts, but after a series of very middling and outright bad entries in the latter half of the 2000s, the franchise has been silent since 2008.

Now Activision has remastered the franchise and is bringing it back on September 4 in glorious 4K.

The game is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and it’s coming to the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. The graphics are completely remastered, but the gameplay looks the same and the soundtrack is returning. Poerman 5000, Goldfinger, Dead Kennedys, Primus, Papa Roach, and Rage Against the Machine are all back to make me wax nostalgic about my teenage years while powering through Tony Hawk’s trickiest levels.

It is important to me, and anyone who grew up on this game, that it not suck. I really need this not to suck. Please don’t suck, Tony Hawk remaster. We must all take a “leap of faith” and hope for the best.