I Tried (and Failed) to Get Rich Off Juul

Allie Conti knows a thing or two about Juul, the e-cigarette company that has been valued at $15 billion since it launched last year. Not only has she researched Juul and followed the underworld of vaping on Reddit, she also smoked (or Juul-ed) quite a bit before deciding to give it a break a couple of weeks ago.

But when Conti realized just how much money she had handed over to Juul in the last few months, she decided to try and flip the situation on its head. She went on a mission to invest in Juul, and even out her spending. Unfortunately, what she found was yet another system that is almost completely inaccessible to anyone who is not wealthy. We chatted about her experiment on the latest episode of the podcast.

