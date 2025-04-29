I Wasn’t Sure if ‘Rift of the NecroDancer’ Was a Game for Me, and Then They Had To Go and Add ‘Pizza Tower’

I thought I was finally in the clear. My backlog continues to grow, and I thought I had finally caught up with all the games I wanted to buy. And then, Brace Yourself Games had to go ahead and put out a trailer yesterday. Of all the things they could have included, they had to put my boy Peppino Spaghetti in it. Yes, Rift of the NecroDancer always looked like a fun game. And the inclusion of Super Meat Boy and the incredible music of Danny Baranowsky may have been enough to draw me in. But putting Pizza Tower music in there? I’m about to lose my mind — and another $20 from my wallet. Can I get my Rock Band guitar working with this game?

Of COurse, it’s Pizza Time, we’ve got the ‘Rift of the Necrodancer’ and ‘Pizza Tower’ Crossover

Since its release, I’ve been a major champion of Pizza Tower. And why shouldn’t I be? It’s one of the best platformers in recent memory, and pairs great with a side of Antonblast for good measure. But now, we’re combining my extreme love of rhythm games with my love of quirky platformers into the ultimate package. I never would have imagined a crossover of this caliber would have happened, but I’m thankful to whoever at Brace Yourself Games thought this would work. You made an instant sale this way, and I know I’m not alone in this thought.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that every track in Pizza Tower is a certified banger. But the team at Brace Yourself Games had the most difficult challenge ahead of them: finding only four that could be used in Rift of the NecroDancer. And I don’t think I could have picked a better tracklist myself:

It’s Pizza Time! by Mr. Sauceman

The Death that I Deservioli by Mr. Sauceman

Unexpectancy, Pt 3 by Mr. Sauceman

World Wide Noise by ClascyJitto

The ability to play through “It’s Pizza Time” in a battle for my life sounds like a dream come true. I can’t wait to lose countless hours of my life trying to get an FC on this track. I’m going to be hearing “It’s Pizza Time” in my dreams again, aren’t I? But seriously, I can’t wait to dive head-first into this collab, and it’s the easiest way for Rift of the NecroDancer to get a new sale out of me.