I Will Not Stand By Silently While Nintendo Continues To Ignore the Screams of Professor E. Gadd Stans in ‘Mario Kart World’

We got the Moo Moo Meadows Cow. Fish Bones has somehow made the cut. Tuxie, the penguin from Mario 64, is a racer in Mario Kart World. Yes, I can’t deny that I’m excited as all hell to rip up the tracks as the Cow from world famous “Moo Moo Meadows”. But where’s Professor E. Gadd during all of this? You’re putting Luigi’s Mansion on the GameCube Classics menu, so you know he exists. But why isn’t this elderly inventor available as a racer in Mario Kart World? Prove his existence in the game, and my soul is yours, Nintendo.

Screenshot: Nintendo

‘Everybody Is Here!’ Kind of Reveal, but Maybe E. Gadd Is Hiding in the Shadows of ‘Mario Kart World’

Look, I already know that I’m going to main the Moo Moo Meadows Cow. I hope his name is Boris or something like that. But the disrespect that is continuously put on E. Gadd’s name is baffling. People love that little freak, myself included. He exudes pure Goblin energy in the greatest of ways, and I would be lying if “EEEE HABBO HABBO” wasn’t part of my daily vernacular. But we have Mario creatures that don’t even have hands behind the wheel here. How are they STEERING? Heh. Steer-ing. Funny.

Videos by VICE

But seriously. While E. Gadd hasn’t been announced or shown just yet, I can only hold on hope that he made it. He deserves it. After spending so much time with Luigi, he deserves a break. What better way than to bash his brains in with a shell? That seems like the perfect way to relieve some stress. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, there was a quick shot of the character select screen. With a total of four pages, there are more characters here than ever before. And I’m hoping E. Gadd is chilling in the back of the pack.

Please. We got Sombrero Wauligi this time around. We just need our boy E. Gadd here this time around for this to be the greatest Mario Kart game ever conceived. I mean, we already know it’s likely going to be, but it’ll be even better with this dudes inclusion.