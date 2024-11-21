This Iceland Volcano Is Erupting for the 7th Time This Year

An Icelandic volcano erupted on Wednesday, marking the seventh time this specific volcano has erupted in 2024. The eruption started at exactly 11:14 PM local time Wednesday night, creating a fissure just under two miles long but posing no threat to human life at this time.

The eruption is smaller than those previous, but this one happened suddenly and without warning, unlike those preceded by some seismic activity earlier this year. No fatalities or injuries have been reported, though around 50 homes in the nearby town of Grindavík were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

If only 50 homes were evacuated, Grindavík must be an extremely small town, right? Well, it is now. The fishing town used to have a population of nearly 4,000, but many have fled to other areas in the wake of repeated volcanic eruptions.

The eruption happened on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 20 miles southwest of Reykjavík. While this specific volcano has erupted seven times in the past year, it’s the peninsula’s tenth eruption since 2021.

Despite all the lava and plumes of black smoke, air traffic has thus far been unaffected by the latest eruption and crucial infrastructure like Reykjavík’s Keflavik Airport is safe.

The volcanic systems in the area were dormant for around 800 years until they reactivated with a vengeance in 2021. They’ve been going bonkers ever since.

Experts believe that the area is going to be extremely active for decades, maybe even centuries, to come. So, if you live there, now would be a good time to sell your property to the nearest rich idiot.