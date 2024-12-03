If You’re Looking to Scratch That ‘Ace Attorney’ Itch, Be Sure to Check out ‘Paper Perjury’

I’m a big fan of games that draw inspiration from franchises that have been long neglected by their publishers. Recently, ANTONBLAST captivated my heart and soul with its clever riff on the Wario Land franchise. And now? Pheonix Wright may have finally met his match. Even though Ace Attorney has been dormant since the 3DS days, Paper Perjury is hoping to pick up where things left off.

Screenshot: Paper Cat Games

I Have No Objections to Games Like ‘Paper Perjury’

Paper Perjury, which after numerous delays is finally launching on December 9, 2024, is a game I’ve been following for a while now. I’m a sucker for a game with a quirky sense of humor. I absolutely adore the Ace Attorney franchise. With many remastered versions hitting store shelves recently, it’s Paper Perjury‘s time to shine by bringing a new detective forward for a new generation.

I played the demo on Steam. I was in love instantly. The catchy chiptune soundtrack warms my heart and my ears. And the delightful visual style blends the look of classic DS sprite work with new-age charm. It’s a gorgeous game in its own right. But what good is it if it doesn’t hit the same mark as its inspiration?

‘ace attorney,’ eat your heart out

While it doesn’t feature as much courtroom drama as the Ace Attorney franchise (so far, at least), it has the same kind of heart. It’s hard to follow in the footsteps of a juggernaut of the genre, but it feels like Paper Pejury has all of its pieces in the right place. We may be witnessing the new queen of the deduction genre rising from the ashes like a… well, you know. A specific type of bird that I’m rightly blanking out on right now.

So far, I’m digging Paper Perjury. It’s inspired in all the right ways. While also trying to forge a path forward. It’s an ambitious game by only two folks, and it’s quite an impressive first showing. So far, Paper Perjury is a delightful jaunt in an untapped genre, and it’s time for Justina to shine.