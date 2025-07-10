IKEA Just Launched Two Inexpensive Bluetooth Speakers

You’ve got to give IKEA credit. Even as much as I screw up my nose over the flimsiness of even their solid wood products, given their over-reliance on cam locks and wooden dowels, their designers are perennially among the very best in the industry.

And they keep this up year after year, introducing new designs that make even air purifiers look disarmingly attractive. So continues the tradition with two new Bluetooth speakers that IKEA revealed in its new July 2025 brag document.

Videos by VICE

ikea’s sound is looking pretty good

These aren’t IKEA’s first Bluetooth speakers. And without having gotten my hands on them yet—the Blomprakt comes out in October—I can’t say whether they sound good, great, or like a handful of Swedish meatballs rolling around in a tin can.

But I can pass judgment that they look damn good, and only the aesthetically obtuse or the boring won’t at least notice either one of them on your bookshelf, desk, or whatever. They demand attention.

You can buy the Nattbad for $50 right now in any one of three colors: pastel pink, pastel yellow, and flat black. IKEA’s choice in colors is spot on. Not offering white is a funny move, but I suspect an awful lot of folks will go for one of the two pastels.

I’d like to see more colors that lean into the Mad Men era color palette. How about that 1970s dull orange that was in vogue? Avocado green? Robin’s egg blue?

You can connect multiple devices to form one network in sync. The Spotify Tap button is a nice touch, too. Just press it and it’ll pick up where you left off from your last song.

We’ll see the Blomprakt arrive in October. Its mushroomy look hides a broad light underneath the bell-shaped speaker portion. It’s all part of a larger IKEA push over the next few months to launch more and more smart home products.