‘Immortality’ Is Getting a Limited Physical Release, Even Though We’re All Unworthy

One of the proudest moments in my games journalism career is having the honor of reviewing Immortality for Common Sense Media. Sure, it’s not exactly the first place you’d go for game reviews, but personally? It meant everything. Because, to this day — and even considering that review — I’m woefully unqualified to describe how amazing Immortality is. It’s an experience where only a rare few critics or reviewers can come close to approximating its genius for a curious audience.

Which is why, when Lost In Cult revealed a limited-time physical release of Immortality? Best believe I had to lock myself in for a copy before bringing it to y’all. Selfish? Yes. But can you blame me? There will only be 1,500 available copies! Oh, and not to trivialize the other two indie beasts in the room, there are also physical editions of The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow (for all the Matt Vatankhahs out there) and Thank Goodness You’re Here! available to purchase.

I’m here to rant and rave about Immortality, though! So, if you want to join the exclusive club before Lost In Cult runs out of copies? Here’s everything the physical edition comes with!

Housed in a custom, collectible mailer box with seasonally-rotated illustrations

Essay and developer interview booklet (40 pages) by Jen Simpkins

Original artwork outer slipcase by Thinh Dinh

Poster by YONIL

Colour-thematic inner slipcase with release number code

Fold-out unique artwork poster with checklist and artist description on the back

4 art cards chosen from the developer with captions

Director’s authenticity card (individually numbered)

Variant PS5 game case cover with reverse artwork

seriously, though, play ‘immortality’ as soon as possible

“IMMORTALITY is an interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story. Use the cinematic ability to teleport from scene to scene to explore a treasure trove of newly unearthed footage from the three lost films of Marissa Marcel and traverse decades of movie history,” the game’s Steam page says.

To put it plainly: you’re scrubbing through footage and clicking on people and objects to discover other movie scenes. Basically, you have a giant jigsaw puzzle’s worth of scenes to collect, trying to find out what happened to the missing Marissa Marcel. And there are plotlines within plotlines to obsess over, as well as one of the most enriching character studies you’ll find across the entire medium.

You can buy Lost In Cult’s physical Immortality edition for £59.99 (roughly $80 USD). Buy it through Lost In Cult, or through Steam, or whichever platform tickles your fancy. Play. This. Game. Although, since it’s there and Matt’s a big champion for it, now I’m tempted to jump on the Excavation of Hob’s Barrow physical edition, too…