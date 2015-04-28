In Photos: On the Streets of Kathmandu After Nepal’s Devastating Earthquake

The window is rapidly closing for rescue workers in Nepal racing to uncover survivors from the massive earthquake that struck on Saturday, with authorities estimating that the death toll could jump from where it stands now at more than 5,000 up to 10,000 dead.

The current death toll accounts for bodies mainly in the capital of Kathmandu, which was devastated by the 7.8 magnitude quake that turned historic buildings and monuments into rubble. Figures have yet to surface for surrounding rural areas, although roughly 250 are reportedly missing from a village near the quake’s epicenter after a mudslide, and at least 18 were killed at the Mt. Everest Base Camp.

Aftershocks continue to shake the capital, as families have made homes in tent cities throughout Kathmandu following the worst disaster in the Himalayan country since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake. Many families were reported to be sleeping outside without shelter as thunderstorms took hold over the city on Tuesday. As international aid and assistance begins to flow into the country and rescue workers rush to beat the clock on finding missing persons, citizens are grappling with new hardships, like fuel shortages and a limited water supply.

VICE News is on the ground in Kathmandu documenting the aftermath of the earthquake and ongoing recovery efforts.

Tremors continued to shock Kathmandu 2 days after the original 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Several hundred people are seeking shelter in the National Children’s School in the Lalitpur District of Kathmandu, Nepal.

The earthquake has disrupted water supply throughout the Kathmandu valley. Displaced Nepalese residents fill water containers in the Tundikhel tent city.

As of Tuesday, the death toll of the earthquake in Nepal has exceeded 5,000. Residents of Tundikhel tent city in the center of Kathmandu read a local English language newspaper.

Many of Kathmandu’s historic buildings and monuments have sustained damage due to the quake. Durbar High School, Kathmandu’s oldest modern school, has collapsed.

Fuel has been in short supply since the April 25 earthquake. Motorcyclists and drivers wait in long queues for fuels inside central Kathmandu.

The Nepalese military has responsible for coordinating the relief effort. Nepalese officers plan from inside incident command post in central Kathmandu.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed from countries around the world to assist with earthquake relief efforts. A multinational search and rescue team deploys outside Kathmandu.

