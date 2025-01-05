indie-filmmaker-jeff-baena-dead-at-47

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is toll-free in the US and available 24/7 while suicide.org has a list of international suicide hotlines, including Canada and the UK.

Jeff Baena, a filmmaker and director, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, was found dead on Friday at age 47.

TMZ reports that law enforcement responded to a home in Los Angeles around 10:30 a.m. local time after an assistant found Baena dead. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Baena grew up in Miami before attending NYU and moving to Los Angeles to pursue filmmaking. He got his start as a production assistant for Robert Zemeckis and an assistant-turned-co-writer for David O. Russell, before graduating to his own projects.

He wrote and directed 2014’s Life After Beth, 2016’s Joshy, 2017’s The Little Hours, 20202’s Horse Girl, and his final film, 2022’s Spin Me Round.

Baena and Plaza started dating in 2011, though they kept their relationship very private. They married in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plaza later recounted how the couple decided to tie the knot on a whim, on their 10-year anniversary.

“We were in the lockdown. Things got a little crazy, especially in my house,” she shared on a December 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We got a little bored one night. So we got married and I’ll tell you how: 1hourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up,” Plaza recalled.

“The [officiant] from Alhambra showed up in a Hawaiian shirt with a briefcase. I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it was legal.”

jeff Baena frequently collaborated with Alison Brie and Molly shannon, in addition to wife Aubrey Plaza

Plaza has yet to publicly comment on her husband’s death, however, a May 2021 Instagram post revealed how fond she was of collaborating with Baena. (It also served as a subtle marriage announcement at the time.)

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” she wrote, in part.

Another of Baena’s frequent collaborators, Molly Shannon, shared her own tribute to the late filmmaker. The former SNL star posted a pic of her and Baena together, with a simple broken heart as the caption.