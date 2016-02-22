​Inga Copeland Announces New Solo Album, ‘Live in Paris’

Next week, Inga Copeland will self-release her second solo studio album, Live in Paris, under her moniker, Lolina. This record follows up last year’s RELAXIN’ with Lolina EP, which prominently featured the UK-based artist’s vocals over her delicate and arhythmic pop constructions. Live in Paris will include two new versions of “Lolina” and “Relaxx” from RELAXIN‘, along with nine new cuts.



If last year’s EP is any indication, Copeland will continue to mesh her voice with a sample-heavy electronic backdrop, serving up her signature flavor of avant-garde pop. News of this release follows the announcement of a new LP from her former Hype Williams collaborator, Dean Blunt‘s Babyfather project.

Videos by VICE

Live in Paris will be self-released on February 29.



Live in Paris track list:

01. Lolina (In Concert) feat. Audience

02. Live in Paris

03. Time in EU

04. Chance

05. Rage

06. Last Days Of Being A Wanker

07. Wheel Up My Tune!

08. I Am Your Ambient Wife Live

09. 2nd Chance

10. The Logic

11. Relaxx (Live)