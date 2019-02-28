Inside New York’s Fight to Decriminalize Sex Work

On Monday, more than 100 sex workers, state lawmakers, and activists gathered in Manhattan’s Foley Square to mark the launch of their new coalition, Decrim NY. The group wants to make New York the first state in the US to decriminalize sex work. Sex workers have been organizing around the issue for a long time, but as Marie Solis pointed out in a story for Broadly, Decrim NY is pushing the movement forward with renewed conviction—thanks, in part, to the critical support of a handful of elected officials. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, we talk to Solis for the full story.

