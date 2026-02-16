Insomniac Responds to Question About Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man to Xbox

A lot has changed in the world of console exclusivity since the 2018 launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Despite the new world order, Insomniac still doesn’t think Xbox owners should get their hopes up for the web-slinger to go cross-console.

MArvel’s Spider-Man on Xbox is “Very Unlikely” According to Insomniac Games

Not likely. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 14, 2026

Over the last year or two, gamers have seen a major shift in how first-party exclusives are handled. Xbox is now releasing some of its biggest games cross platform at launch or shortly after and many of the most iconic PlayStation franchises are getting PC ports. Although there hasn’t been a ton of Sony games making their way to the Xbox console ecosystem yet, that certainly seems to be the direction the industry is trending.

Videos by VICE

An Insomniac Games fan recently asked the developer about the chances of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man making its way to Xbox consoles and the developer still seems to feel like it is not going to happen.

The response to the question was a simple “Not likely,” which doesn’t leave too much room for hope. That said, gamers should keep in mind that back when Marvel’s Spider-Man was getting ready to launch, Insomniac also definitely said that the game will never appear on Xbox or PC. Five years later the game did have a PC launch in 2022, so nothing is impossible.

Microsoft versus Sony’s cross-platform release strategies

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

Although Sony seems to be making a lot of extra revenue by expanding its marketshare with PC releases, the company still seems hesitant to release its biggest first-party titles on a competing console and potentially risk cannibalizing Sony’s own hardware sales.

While Microsoft has been more open about bringing titles like Sea of Thieves or Indiana Jones to other platforms, Sony’s strategy remains much more conservative. Most recently, Microsoft has even brought Gears of War to PlayStation and announced a Halo releasing port for the Sony console for the first-time, which seems to indicate that no Xbox property is off-limits for cross-platform releases at this point.

Insomniac’s next big adventure, Wolverine, is expected to launch exclusively on PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year. At the moment, it seems likely that PlayStation will try to keep that game exclusive to PS5, as well. Players will have to wait and see if a PC port is announced sometime after launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. Wolverine releases in fall 2026 for PS5.