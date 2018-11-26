Introducing Motherboard’s New Hacking Podcast, CYBER

Imagine if your phone suddenly stopped working. And then you couldn’t log in to Facebook, Instagram, your email, or your bank account. Your phone switches back on, and you get a call. On the other end of the line is a guy telling you he’s stolen your phone number, and he’s about to steal all of your money. It’s a new type of hack called SIM hijacking, and there’s almost nothing you can do to stop it. On the first episode of Motherboard’s new podcast CYBER, we hear audio from a real-life ransom attempt, and host Ben Makuch speaks to Motherboard reporter Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai about how it all works.

This episode was produced and edited by Sophie Kazis. If you like what you hear, make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

