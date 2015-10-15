Irish Coffee Recipe

“A competing tale has it that Jonathan Swift invented the Irish coffee in 1705 through the simple genius of adding whiskey to his coffee and cream. Regardless of its original production, the drink did not come into its own until its appearance in San Francisco at the Buena Vista Café, where it became a permanent favorite of locals and tourists alike.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

for the Demerara sugar syrup: (yields about 16 ounces)

2 cups granulated Demerara sugar

for the Irish coffee:

4 ounces|113 ml hot filtered coffee

1 ½ ounces|43 ml Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey

½ ounce|14 ml Demerara sugar syrup

1 ounce|30 ml whipped heavy cream, for garnish

Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

First, make the Demerara simple syrup. Combine the sugar and 2 cups of water in a medium saucepan over medium heat, but do not boil. Slowly stir to dissolve the sugar. When the syrup has thickened, remove from the heat. Use a funnel to pour into bottles. The syrup will keep for 2 to 3 weeks in the refrigerator. Add all the ingredients, except the garnish, to an Irish coffee glass. Float an inch of whipped cream on top. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Excerpt from THE DEAD RABBIT DRINKS MANUAL by Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry. Copyright © 2015 by The Best Bar in the World, LLC. Photography © 2015 by Brent Herrig Photography. Reprinted by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.

