Is Bubble Tea Safe to Drink? The Hidden Health Risks Behind the Boba Craze.

It seems like everything we eat, drink, and breathe these days contains microplastics, toxic chemicals, or whatever else we shouldn’t be consuming. Welp. I hate to break it to you, but it looks like the sweet, creamy, chewy goodness of bubble tea is now on that list.

According to Consumer Reports, recent testing found traces of lead in tapioca pearls from major chains like Gong Cha and Kung Fu Tea, as well as packaged versions from Trader Joe’s and WuFuYuan. None of the samples hit the official danger threshold, but three out of four came close enough to make those cutesy boba tea shop visits a special treat, not a habit.

Videos by VICE

“These levels weren’t so high that we’d tell people to completely avoid bubble tea,” said James E. Rogers, PhD, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. “But they’re high enough to make this an occasional treat, not an everyday drink.”

The issue starts with cassava, the root vegetable responsible for creating those bouncy little pearls. Cassava naturally absorbs heavy metals from the soil, and since lead contamination is still common in many regions, it’s easy for it to end up in the final product. The same goes for the tea, milk, or even the water used to brew it. Researchers found that in some cases, the drink’s liquid contained more lead than the boba itself.

Is Bubble Tea Bad for You?

Lead exposure builds over time, which is why health experts take it seriously. Small amounts add up, especially for kids or pregnant people, where it can affect the brain and nervous system. “It’s hard to avoid being exposed to some lead,” Rogers said. “That’s why it’s smart to minimize your exposure where you can.”

After the results came out, Trader Joe’s pulled its Instant Boba Kit, while WuFuYuan said it’s tightening its safety standards. The other two companies didn’t comment.

Bubble tea isn’t going to kill you, but it’s not exactly health food either. A large cup can already hit 300 to 500 calories and more sugar than a can of Coke. Your favorite Instagram drink is a little less appealing when you know there’s lead in it. Maybe keep it in the “weekend treat” category. It wouldn’t hurt to drink some actual water once in a while.