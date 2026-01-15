Is Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Shadow Dropping This Week? Rumor Explained

Each day this week has brought more rumors and leaked intel on a Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake release date announcement. The latest intel is now suggesting that the mysterious remake is going to shadow drop before the end of the week.

Ubisoft announced the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake quite a while ago, but the project has hit a few delays along the way. After a long period of the project going quiet, development shifted to Ubisoft Montreal and the project seemed to get back on track and provided the resources needed to help bring the remake to life.

Since the game shifted studios, rumors began to spread that an early 2026 release date could be coming, thanks to some re-ratings on the ESRB and PEGI.

Rumors surfacing this morning center on leaked backend files suggesting a surprise January launch. The title of one file is “game-release-tomorrow.png” and the file was added on January 14. According to the leakers, this file was found on the Ubisoft Connect backend.

If there’s any validity to the rumor, that would mean that news of a shadow drop could arrive sometime today. The leaker who originally posted these files on X/Twitter has now been banned on the platform.

Given the long development window since the remake was originally announced, fans are hoping for a significant visual leap compared to the original reveal trailer.

Ubisoft’s 2026 Remake Plans

Leakers have speculated that Ubisoft wants to release the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake ahead of the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remake, which might arrive later in 2026. Ahead of the 2025 Game Awards, many leakers were speculating that an official release date announcement would arrive at that event, but it did not end up happening.

Unlike the Sands of Time Remake, a Black Flag remake or remaster has not been officially announced by Ubisoft yet. There are lots of rumors about the project, based on a serious of leaks and hints in financial documents, but so far the project has not officially been confirmed.

The official Ubisoft website for The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake simply states that the critically acclaimed 2003 title “is coming back.”

At this time there is no official confirmation of a Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake release date. Ubisoft has previously confirmed that 2026 is the target year for this game’s release.