Is Your Favorite Beer Full of Forever Chemicals?

Yet another one of life’s enjoyable things is getting ruined. This time, it’s beer. Scientists recently discovered that some of the most widely available brews in the U.S. are contaminated with “forever chemicals”—PFAS that don’t break down, don’t flush out, and definitely shouldn’t be in anything we drink.

Researchers from RTI International tested 23 beers from stores across the country and found PFAS in nearly all of them. Several samples even exceeded the EPA’s drinking water limits for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most notorious chemicals in the bunch.

“As an occasional beer drinker myself, I wondered whether PFAS in water supplies was making its way into our pints,” said toxicologist Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, who led the study published by the American Chemical Society.

The answer was yes, and then some. PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are often found in contaminated municipal water. Because beer is mostly water—and breweries often don’t have the systems to filter these compounds out—it’s getting into the final product.

The researchers traced the highest levels to beers brewed in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River Basin, where PFAS contamination in the water supply is already a known issue. Beers from parts of Michigan and California weren’t far behind.

To collect their data, the team bought five cans of each brand from a local liquor store and ran EPA-style tests. They found PFAS in 95% of the samples. Some international beers from Mexico and the Netherlands showed fewer traces, suggesting their water sources might be cleaner—or at least differently regulated.

There are currently no federal rules for PFAS in beer. So, the team used the EPA’s standards for drinking water to gauge risk, arguing that beer is consumed just as directly. Given how little is known about long-term PFAS exposure, even low levels might not be great.

“By adapting EPA Method 533 to analyze PFAS in beers sold in US retail stores, we found a clear correlation between contamination in municipal water and what ends up in your beer,” the authors wrote.

Fearmongering isn’t the goal here. The goal should be to actually care about our water, our infrastructure, and what we’re putting into our bodies. Because seriously…we can’t even enjoy a beer anymore?