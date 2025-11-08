Is Your Match Financially Catfishing You? 50% of People Do It.

Half of young adults are faking financial stability, and a third are willing to tank their bank accounts to keep the act going.

A new Credit One Bank survey, reported by StudyFinds, of Gen Z and millennial adults found that 51% admit to faking financial success. Another 37% say they’ve gone into debt or overdrafted their accounts just to impress someone on a date. Men lead the charge—46% have done it, compared to 28% of women.

Money, it seems, has become part of the dating charade. Over half of respondents said a high credit score makes someone more attractive, and one in five want dating apps to list financial stats alongside height and hobbies. A 750 FICO score now doubles as a love language.

The pressure to appear financially stable is intense, especially in an economy built on appearances. Social media only makes it worse, creating a constant stream of vacations, luxury brands, and soft-filtered ambition that few people can afford to match. What used to be showing off is now basic social survival.

Financially Catfishing: A Breakdown

The gender divide adds another wrinkle. Men still feel pressure to spend big, often footing the bill and absorbing the hit. Women, meanwhile, report being more likely to scrutinize a partner’s credit history. Despite all this, financial imperfection isn’t a dealbreaker for most. Only 8% said they’d refuse to marry someone with bad credit, and nearly half said they’d tie the knot if their partner was working to fix it.

Even as money shapes so much about modern relationships, most people still avoid talking about it. Around 70% of women and 60% of men rarely talk about money with friends, even though nearly everyone worries about it. Inside romantic relationships, people tend to loosen up—two-thirds of couples discuss finances at least once a month, often after the bills start merging.

The pressure to look successful is heavy, especially for a generation facing student debt, housing costs, and side hustles that don’t pay. Everyone’s trying to look like they’re doing fine, even if it takes a zero balance to get there.

What’s left is a generation fluent in financial anxiety but allergic to transparency. Everyone’s striving, spending, and smiling through it.