ISIS Kills 16 in Attack on Real Madrid Supporters Club in Iraq

According to AS, a Real Madrid fan club in Iraq was targeted by Islamic terrorists during a meeting, with 16 people being killed, and 20 more injured. The attack occurred in the town of Balad, about 75 miles north of Baghdad, where at least 93 people were killed in three car bombings yesterday. Gunmen wielding AK-47s entered the cafe where about 50 club members were meeting and began firing, leaving a grisly, blood-soaked scene.

The president of the group, Ziad Subhan, told AS that the Islamic terrorists “don’t like football, they think it’s anti-Muslim. They just carry out attacks like this. This is a terrible tragedy.”

According to the Daily Mail, there were three gunmen involved in the shooting. Hours after the attack, one of the terrorists set off an explosive vest when he was cornered by police and residents. Another suspected attacker was reportedly captured by residents in a nearby home and taken back to the cafe, where he was burned alive and left hanging upside down from a post.

Real Madrid is aware of the attack and released a statement expressing condolences for the victims and their families. The team will wear black armbands during tomorrow’s match against Deportivo.