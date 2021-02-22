Italian Ambassador to DR Congo Killed in UN Convoy Attack

The Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and an Italian police officer acting as his bodyguard have been killed while travelling in a convoy with the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission in the region, the Italian Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

The convoy came under attack in the eastern city of Goma. Some early reports suggest the ambush was a kidnapping attempt.

“It is with deep regret that the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms the death of the Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and of an army man from the Carabinieri armed forces today in Goma,” a statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry read.

“The ambassador and the serviceman were travelling in a car part of a MONUSCO convoy, the UN’s Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

In a statement, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) promised to launch an investigation into the attack.

“WFP will work with national authorities to determine the details behind the attack, which occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.