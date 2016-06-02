Listen to this Hour-Long Mix of Your Favorite 80s Hits Covered by Italo Disco Artists

Have you ever been listening to “Eyes Without A Face” and thought, “fuck this would be good in Italian?” You’re not the only one, pal. This mix by Dr. Smith and Doctor Hysteric—known together as Dr. Doctor—has pulled together some of the rarest and most deeply satisfying Italo disco covers of 1980s hits that you didn’t know your life was missing.

The mix, titled “Italo Cover Lover,” is an hour-long ride through the sublime world of Italo disco covers, including takes on some of the biggest songs by artists Diana Ross, Billy Idol, Stevie Wonder, and a truly beautiful and unsuspecting tenor rendition of Madonna’s “Get Into The Groove,” feat a Gary Byrd-esque rap verse.

Videos by VICE

DJ Hysteric is the man behind Australian label Mothball, which is the specialty Italo disco record label down under. The mix will be released in LP form through Mothball in a limited 100 copies.

The Doctor is also responsible for Sleazy Listening, the weekly dance party at The Toff in Town in Melbourne. Italo Cover Lover will launch there tomorrow night. More info here.