Nude and Free: Photos of 70s Hippie Counterculture

The second half of the 1960s represent a period of great turmoil throughout Europe. From Paris to Prague, students and young people who grew up in the post-war era rejected the rigid norms of their societies, expressing a desire to experiment with love, sex, art and different states of consciousness.

Books like Siddharta by Herman Hesse and On the Road by Jack Kerouac inspired a generation to explore alternative forms of spiritualism and travel to faraway places (faraway for them, that is). Literature also popularised a renewed fascination with Asia – particularly India, but all the countries along the Himalayas too. Inspired by these tales, many young people decided to travel to South Asia and China in journeys of spiritual and self-discovery.

Photographer, author and former hippie Italo Bertolasi documented much of this era in Italy and undertook a so-called “pilgrimage to the East” himself. In his early 20s, in 1968, he moved to a commune founded in central Milan in a large abandoned apartment where people with similar ideas circulated.

Two people getting ready to dance at the Ballabio music festival, an open-air event with free music and poetry performances. September 25-26, 1971.

“In the 60s and 70s, if you were young and curious and you paid attention to politics and the arts, it was impossible to escape that climate of rebellion that was in the air,” Bertolasi tells VICE. “The world we had grown up in was terrible: frigid, sexophobic, patriarchal, and the church ruled over it all.”

The Brera district in Milan – now one of the poshest areas in the city – became a meeting point for artists, revolutionaries and dreamers, “a sort of airport lounge where young men and women would come from as far as Sicily, stop over for a couple of hours or weeks, and be welcomed into communes”, he explains.

Soon Bertolasi came across other travellers and decided to take his first trip to Pakistan in 1969, where he collaborated with others to set up an international commune. This experience encouraged him to pursue a lifetime of travel to places like Afghanistan, Kashmir, India, Indonesia, Japan and the US, snapping pictures along the way.

Now in his 70s, Bertolasi has long set his camera aside and dedicated himself mostly to bodywork and alternative therapy, including watsu – a type of massage – and yoga. But through it all, Bertolasi never forgot those precious years.

“Youth is stratospheric and full of dreams, then adulthood is when you do things that make sense, and finally old age is when everything degenerates,” he says. “During my journey, the imprint of that era of dreams, projects and utopias still remains.”

“Us vs them inside the bubble of the Brera underground culture.” Milan, Spring 1972.

The anarchist commune Il Fabbricone (the Big Factory) in Milan. Photo taken between 1975-1977

Photos of two of the last shamans in Balochistan, a remote and desert region of Pakistan.

After Bertolasi’s commune in Pakistan failed, he travelled to the Kafiri people of Afghanistan, who practice a polytheistic religion related to vedic religions and live in a few valleys in the region.

While in Japan, Bertolasi came across “Shinrin-yoku” or forest bathing. “Japan has long worshipped forests and trees,” he said. “This describes the practice of meditative immersion in nature.” Taki No Yu waterfall, August 1990.

“Stream Dance” a movie by Italo Bertolasi documenting forest bathing in the Mello Valley in Italy.

A massage circle at the first Body and Nature Festival in Alpicella, Italy. June 1978.

Water Shiatsu massage at the Montegrotto Springs, Italy. April 1992.

Forest bathing in the Cansiglio woods, Italy.

The Macondo community centre in Milan, a place for idealists and revolutionaries which welcomed artists like Allen Ginsberg and André Gluksmann. Photo taken between October, 1977 and February 1978.

Pilgrimage to Yudono mountain, Yamagata, Japan. The Yamabushi monks hike up in a single file to the peak to celebrate Mazuri, the holy mountain’s festival.

The anarchist commune Il Fabbricone. Photo taken between 1975/1977 in Milano.

Forest bathing in the Monte Rosa mountain glacier, 1980.

Meditation mirroring the tree. Left: Ticino Park. Right Big Island, Hawaii, 2010.

Pilgrimage to the Ontake San sacred vulcano in the heart of the Japanese Alps. August 1984.

Naked King Festival in the Lambro Park. Milan, June 26, 1976.