It’s Front to Back Horror on This Episode of Waypoint Radio

Austin is out this week due to a Dental Procedure, which leaves Patrick, Rob, Cado, and Danielle to come to terms with their own oral hygiene. Does anyone go to the dentist enough? How long is too long between visits? Excuse me did Rob just say the word “decade”?

The crew then shift to the lighter topic of horror games; Danielle has been playing the sea based Layers of Fear 2 and Patrick brings us the space station thriller Observation. Rob learns the horrors of “accidentally” declaring yourself emperor in Total War: Three Kingdoms, and Cado scratched his deck building game itch with the beta for Nowhere Prophet. We round out the horror show as we discuss Dante Douglas’s new piece on Brigitte’s riot police skin in Overwatch and the myriad problems that come with it.

Discussed: Total War: Three Kingdoms (and Rob’s review), Layers of Fear 2, Observation, Team Sonic Racing, Nowhere Prophet, Stop Turning Overwatch Characters Into Cops

