Respect the ‘Democratic Process’, U.S. Tells Ivory Coast Following Disputed Election

The U.S. has called on political leaders in the Ivory Coast to respect the rule of law and the democratic process following its heavily-disputed recent presidential election.

Dozens of people are thought to have died in clashes since Saturday’s vote, which was boycotted by the main opposition candidates.

The Ivory Coast’s electoral commission said incumbent Alassane Ouattara won 94 percent of the vote from Saturday’s election to claim a third term in office, despite two-term limits being in place.

Ouattara came to power in 2010, but when the sitting president Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede, it triggered a full-blown civil war the following year in which 3,000 people died.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Abidjan issued a statement condemning election-related violence, and called on the Ivory Coast to respect the democratic process. The statement was issued hours after Donald Trump prematurely claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, and falsely claimed the Democrats were trying to steal the election.

“The United States condemns the violence of this election period. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full and speedy recovery of the wounded. We urge relevant authorities to investigate all incidents of violence and to hold accountable those responsible,” the U.S. embassy statement said.

“The United States calls on Cote d’Ivoire’s leaders to show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law. We urge all parties, groups and individuals to engage in inclusive dialogue to find peaceful solutions to their disagreements and to heal national divisions. Grievances related to the presidential election should be resolved peacefully and transparently through legal processes.”