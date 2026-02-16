J. Cole Just Announced The Fall-Off Tour for 2026

J. Cole has just announced a hefty slab of tour dates for 2026. The tour, dubbed The Fall-Off Tour after his new album of the same name, will see the rapper playing arenas globally over the stretch of about six months.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour begins July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. A long string of North American dates will follow, including stops such as Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Houston, before concluding back in North Carolina—this time Fayetteville—on September 23.

Videos by VICE

Then comes a stretch of European dates, kicking off in Berlin, Germany on October 7 and continuing on until November 12 in Oslo, Norway. Finally, some further international dates, including Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, will follow before the Fall-Off Tour finally wraps for good on December 12 in Johannesburg.

View the full tour routing below.

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour: How to Get tickets

Artist pre-sale for North American dates will begin Tuesday, February 17th at 11:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Wednesday, February 18th at the same time. General onsale will begin Friday, February 20 at 11am local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

You can also get J. Cole tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For international customers, we recommend looking on Viagogo.

Play video

07/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/15 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

07/23 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/25 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 — Queens, NY @ UBS Arena

08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

09/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/23 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum

10/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

10/09 — Zurich, Switzerland @ AG Hallenstadion

10/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/15 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

10/17 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

10/19 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2

10/20 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2

10/22 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/25 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena

10/26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro

10/28 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live

10/31 — Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena

11/05 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

11/09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

11/12 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

11/25 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/28 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

12/01 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/05 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

12/12 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ FNB Stadium