J. Cole Just Announced The Fall-Off Tour for 2026

J. Cole has just announced a hefty slab of tour dates for 2026. The tour, dubbed The Fall-Off Tour after his new album of the same name, will see the rapper playing arenas globally over the stretch of about six months.
J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour begins July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. A long string of North American dates will follow, including stops such as Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Houston, before concluding back in North Carolina—this time Fayetteville—on September 23.
Then comes a stretch of European dates, kicking off in Berlin, Germany on October 7 and continuing on until November 12 in Oslo, Norway. Finally, some further international dates, including Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, will follow before the Fall-Off Tour finally wraps for good on December 12 in Johannesburg.
View the full tour routing below.
J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour: How to Get tickets
Artist pre-sale for North American dates will begin Tuesday, February 17th at 11:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Wednesday, February 18th at the same time. General onsale will begin Friday, February 20 at 11am local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!
You can also get J. Cole tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For international customers, we recommend looking on Viagogo.
J. Cole 2026 Tour dates
07/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/15 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
07/23 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/25 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/05 — Queens, NY @ UBS Arena
08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
09/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/23 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum
10/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
10/09 — Zurich, Switzerland @ AG Hallenstadion
10/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/15 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena
10/17 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
10/19 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2
10/20 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2
10/22 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/25 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena
10/26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro
10/28 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live
10/31 — Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena
11/05 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
11/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
11/09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
11/12 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
11/25 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11/28 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
12/01 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/05 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
12/12 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ FNB Stadium