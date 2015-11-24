Jackmaster Just Dropped His 2015 Mastermix

There’s nothing like a good, old fashioned Jackmaster Mastermix to lift your spirits. I’m serious, I’ve been rushing about all morning, just ate a limp sandwich that had been sabotaged by the inclusion of some soggy cucumber, and then remembered I was late on my rent—but that’s all leaving me now like a great grey cloud, off into the ether. The Mastermix 2015 is live and it’s a jacked up romp full of floor-filling, gorgeous, disco and house. You can download from his website right here and if you feel so inclined there is also a conveniently placed link to RA’s Top 100 voting process. Hint, hint.

Please put all track ID requests on the back of a postcard and send them to Glasgow.



