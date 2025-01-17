‘JDM: Japanese Drift Master’ Gets an Awesome Anime Opening Shortly After Revealing Release Window

It seems like 2025 is going to be the best year in a long time for fans of Tuner cars. With the return of the Tokyo Xtreme Racer franchise starting the year in first place, it looks like JDM: Japanese Drift Master is going to pick things up in the middle of the year. And what better way to make an introduction than with a flashy anime-styled opener? It’s getting me hyped, for sure!

Play video Video via Japanese Drift Master on Youtube Video via Japanese Drift Master on Youtube

Like Hal Said in ‘Metal Gear Solid’, ”It’s Just Like One of My Japanese Animes!”

JDM: Japanese Drift Master is giving a great first impression. A killer track put together by JEREMIAH KANE making sure our eyes and ears are happy. While the opening movie looks like something out of a forgotten ’90s car racing anime, its drifting action looks suitably more 2025-coded. Strap me in and let me go wild, I’ve been waiting for a game like this forever.

Screenshot: Gaming Factory

What’s even more exciting than getting to rip around in cars, you ask? Well, when they’re licensed cars, that makes it all the more exciting. I figured we would be driving around in knockoffs, but it appears that Subaru, Mazda, and more are willing to play ball. Plus, Tuner culture means that customization is likely a lock. But we’ll need to wait for the final product to see how that “tunes” out. Sorry, I’ll see myself out after that one.

Want to see if JDM is the right racing game for you? Give JDM: Rise of the Scorpion a download and see if it tickles your fancy. It’s a free demo version of what we can expect to see in the final game. And it features proper wheel support to boot. Ripping around corners is a blast in this one, and it’s quite the looker to boot. I just wish that they would let you get out of your car and have pseudo-car meets with other sickos that love Tuner culture. Hopefully, that comes down the line in the future. I’m ready for the rubber to hit the road, and this may become my new jam.