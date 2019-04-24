Jesus Was Crucified in Trafalgar Square

Contrary to popular belief, Easter wasn’t started so Maltesers could diversify their chocolate offering. It actually stems from a story in a book called the Bible, in which a man named Jesus Christ rose from the dead three days after being crucified and buried. Heavy, I know!

You might have missed it this weekend, what with all the sun and the Extinction Rebellion protest hoovering up the headlines, but an estimated 20,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square on Good Friday to watch a reenactment of the crucifixion of Christ, dubbed “The Passion of Jesus”. Think of it as a big LARPing event for people who know all the words to “How Great Thou Art”.

Photographer Chris Bethell was there so you didn’t have to be.

@christopherbethell