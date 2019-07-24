John Travolta Is a Terrifying Stalker In Fred Durst’s New Movie ‘The Fanatic’

There are a lot of movies coming out in 2019, but only one of them features John Travolta as a bowl cut–having stalker. That one’s called The Fanatic, and it’s directed (and co-written) by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. This morning, the trailer for the upcoming film dropped, and the whole thing is something to behold. To start, there’s Travolta’s almost unrecognizable appearance: the hair, the painfully awkward posture, the plaid shorts, and the dorky short sleeve button-ups.



But as the clip progresses, Travolta’s character becomes menacing. He’s obsessed with action star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa) and quickly turns into a violent stalker. Between the hockey masks and the editing, the trailer has heavy throwback thriller vibes: think Fear, or One Hour Photo. And frankly, it rules.

Videos by VICE

This is Durst’s first full-length feature since 2008’s The Longshots, and honestly, it looks like one of the most bonkers movies of the year. Watch the whole trailer below, and check it out as it hits theaters on August 30.