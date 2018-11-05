Canadian Football Player Celebrates Touchdown by Chugging Beer Through His Facemask

On Sunday, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas celebrated his touchdown by dropping to his knees, reaching under the padding on the goal post, and pulling out a flip phone so he could pretend to call someone to tell them what he’d just done. It was impressively premeditated—and also a throwback reference to former Saints receiver Joe Horn, who broke out his own end zone flip-phone during a game in 2003.

Earlier in the day, the Seattle Seahawks went full boy band, doing a choreographed dance behind wide receiver and TD scorer Jaron Brown. And that’s fine, all of it is fine, but neither Brown nor Thomas could touch Jon Gott’s celebration—mostly because Gott’s involved booze.

Videos by VICE

On Friday night, the Ottawa Redblacks beat the Toronto Argonauts 24-9 in the final game of the Canadian Football League (CFL) season. During the third quarter, running back Mossis Madu scored to give the Redblacks a 14-point lead and Gott, an offensive lineman who is listed at 6’3”, 297 pounds, ran towards the fan area, grabbed his girlfriend’s beer, and chugged it through his facemask.

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2018

Time for a cold one.



Jon Gott chugs a beer after our last TD.#RNationLive #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Hj0AUvBdI5 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) November 3, 2018

“I’ve talked about doing it since I first came here,” Gott told the Ottawa Sun. “I missed [seeing my girlfriend] the first time we scored down there. The second time, I saw her, she waved, and I went over. I just wanted to have fun. It was the last regular-season game. I told a few guys. I think I’m the G.O.A.T. for the celebration. I don’t know if anybody can beat that.”

Gott initially worried that he might be fined for the celebration, but the Canadian Press reports that the league has decided that he’s cool and that he won’t face any disciplinary action. (His coach, Rick Campbell, was less enthusiastic about the end zone beer chugging. “I’m staying out of that,” he said. “I don’t know what to think about that one.”)

The Redblacks have a bye for the first round of the Grey Cup Playoffs, and will face the winner of the game between the BC Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. That means we have to wait two weeks to see if Gott tries to top himself. Two words, Jon: Canadian. Club.