Bring Me The Decapitated Head Of Jonah Hill

jonah-hill-palace
British skatewear brand Palace is opening a new location in Shibuya, Tokyo, and they’ve roped in a somewhat unorthodox—and very Halloween-appropriate—spokesperson in the form of Jonah Hill’s disembodied head.

The video features the backdrop of Shibuya as a spooky obstacle course through which a young man must pass, Hypebeast reports, with Hill’s head appearing in a hedge maze on top of a pile of bloody viscera and asking calmly, “Hey, have you seen my body anywhere? Because I’m looking for it currently.” Tres chic!

Screengrab via Vimeo.

The Mid90s director also appears at the end of the video, reassuring the citizens of Tokyo, “Palace is here for you.” While bearing a striking resemblance to Joey from Friends’ Japanese commercial for men’s lipstick, the cutting-edge skatewear ad also makes logical sense as a next step for Hill, a prolific skateboarder and founding “streetwear pussy posse” member with a rep to protect. I mean, can you even call yourself an underground influencer if your disembodied head isn’t starring in a Japanese skatewear commercial?

