Jordan Peele’s ‘New Nightmare’ Is Coming and the Rumored Cast Is Insane

Oscar-award winning screenwriter Jordan Peele is currently working on a show about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, rebooting The Twilight Zone, producing a series based on Lovecraft County, and even pulling an unofficial Key & Peele reunion in an upcoming kid’s movie. And, because apparently the guy isn’t a mere mortal who needs food and rest or whatever, he’s also found time to get moving on his next horror film, too.

On Tuesday night, Peele took to Twitter to announce the title of his anticipated follow-up to Get Out—it’s called Us, and the rumored cast list sounds incredible.

Videos by VICE

Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star in the upcoming film alongside Elisabeth Moss, who Peele is also eyeing for a main role, Variety reports. Winston Duke, who starred alongside Nyong’o in Black Panther, is also rumored to be coming onboard. At this point, none of the cast list is set in stone, but let’s hope these aren’t just rumors—a Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss vehicle written and directed by Jordan Peele sounds incredible.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will focus on “two couples, one white, one black,” and the poster promises a “new nightmare” from Peele, but don’t expect him to just redo Get Out again. This one, Peele has promised, is a whole new thing—though it’ll likely still be a genre-bender.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot,” Peele said, speaking about the then-untitled film back in February. “So I think tonally [Us] should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us is due out in March 15, 2019, so we have a long wait until it actually hits theaters—luckily, Peele will probably have cranked out another billion projects to tide us over in the meantime.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.