Josh Homme Was a Totally Trustworthy Arctic Monkeys Tour Guide While in Sheffield

While Queens of the Stone Age were in Sheffield, England, for the Rock N Roll Circus Festival, frontman Josh Homme expressed interest in using his downtime to see some “Arctic Monkeys landmarks.”

Queens of the Stone Age, who headlined the festival, performed on August 27. Due to overwhelming demand from fans, the festival let them play another show on August 28. Other acts included Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club, The Murder Capital, and more.

Homme has been friendly with local Sheffield darlings Arctic Monkeys at least since 2009, when he co-produced their third album Humbug with James Ford. Since then, he contributed vocals to tracks on Suck It And See from 2011 and AM from 2013. Additionally, he worked on Iggy Pop’s Post Pop Depression in 2016, which Monkeys drummer Matt Helders contributed to as well.

During the recent show, Homme told the crowd, “We have long-time friends in the Arctic Monkeys here, and I just fucking knew that this is the place. We’ve been on tour for six weeks. This is the last two shows of our home tour. And I just knew that you guys were the motherfuckers. I just knew it, Sheffield.”

Josh Homme recently shared his excitement for the Sheffield shows in an interview. “I really just want to go to all the Arctic Monkeys guys’ childhood homes and take pictures and then send it to them,” he said.

In a post on social media, Homme took fans on a totally factual and correct tour of Arctic Monkeys landmarks, showing off his comprehensive knowledge of their hometown.

First, Homme stopped in front of Sheffield Town Hall, which he stated was “Matt Helder’s house.” From there, he spotted a broken air conditioning unit left abandoned behind a building. This, he said, was from “Jamie Cook’s childhood.”

Moving on, he found himself in Sheffield’s Millennium Square, pointing out the spherical fountain which commemorates the city’s steel industry. According to Homme, this was “the testicle institute for the legally insane.”

Pointing out a small child walking down the sidewalk, Homme noted this as “a living statue of Nick O’Malley.” He then directed attention to a window “Alex Turner dirtied as a child.” There were other landmarks that he pointed out in between, including a karaoke bar, an alleyway full of beer kegs, and a menu for a taco place.

Fans in the comments were thrilled at the comprehensive Arctic Monkeys hometown tour. “Highly educational, brilliant history,” one person commented. Meanwhile, Matt Helders himself endorsed the tour, commenting “All true and accurate.”

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For ABA