Julio Jones With the Bad Foot is Destroying the Packers

Julio Jones has a bad foot right now. It’s a nagging turf toe injury. He’s talked to doctors. He’s wrapped everything up. He’s probably not 100 percent right now. But this is the kind of shit he’s doing to the Packers, despite the malady. It’s fucking disgusting.

Just take a look at this catch-and-run for 73 yards. Jones tore across the field, caught a tight little bullet of a pass from Matt Ryan, then ripped down two defenders like they were tissue paper on a clean sprint to the end zone. It was beautiful and merciless.

Just take a look at these feet along the sideline:

Doesn’t look too injured, huh?

But beyond his running prowess, he’s also plucking catches like these out of the sky:

Stone cold.