Jump Into This Jubilant House Mix From New York Icon David Morales

Long before there was Tiesto or Skrillex, there was David Morales: one of the first superstar DJs of dance music. During the late 80s and early 90s, the house giant honed his skills at New York’s most influential clubs–the Loft, Paradise Garage, and The Sound Factory–while trotting the globe to play at London’s Ministry of Sound and Pacha Ibiza. Morales also jumped into the remix game just as it was taking off, working every pop music icon you can think of, including Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, U2 and Jamiroquai. (He went on to win a Grammy for “Remixer of the Year.”) Along with Frankie Knuckles and the feisty nightlife impressario Judy Weinstein, Morales formed the Def Mix label in 1987. Basically, this guy paved the way for generations to come.

Read “Five Frankie Knuckles Tracks You Need To Know“

Videos by VICE

At this year’s Miami Music Week, Morales will join his Def Mix label mates Hector Romero and Quentin Harris for a very special Frankie Knuckles tribute at Basement Miami on March 26. Keep in mind that the last time Morales played a Knuckles tribute, an entire field at Glastonbury had to be shut down. “I will definitely play some of Frankie’s favorite tracks, his productions, [and] a tribute track I did with Tamra Keenan called ‘Frankie,’” Morales tells THUMP. “I spent a lot of time with Frankie in the studio and on the road. I miss his smile and his heart more than anything. He was a generous, kindhearted person. I miss him everyday.”

Ahead of the Knuckles tribute, Morales is sharing a THUMP mix packed with the classic, uplifting sounds of disco house–including several of his own unreleased productions and remixes. (The one of Brandy’s “Full Moon” is particularly ace.) Put this on, grab your girlfriend, and give it up to the gods of house.

Read “Come to Our Miami Party Palace with Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, Jimmy Edgar and More“

Tracklist

1. Amy Grant Featuring Dave Audé – “Baby Baby (Eric Kupper’s Director’s Cut FK is Always With Me Club Rmx)” (A&M Records)

2. Brandy – “Full Moon” (Unreleased)

3. Lenny Fontana Feat. D Train – “Raise Your Hands” (Karmic Records)

4. Convertion Feat. Leroy Burgess – “Let’s Do It (Louie Vega Remix)” (Nervous Records)

5. David Morales Feat. Melonie Daniels – “NTWFL (David Morales Disko Mix)” (Def Mix Music Unreleased)

6. David Morales Featuring Quentin Harris & Hector Romero – “The Xperience (NYC Mix)” (Def Mix Music)

7. Cevin Fisher – “Let’s Go House (David Morales Mix)” (Import Tracks)

8. Garage Players – “Don’t You Want My Love”

Catch David Morales at Basement Miami’s Frankie Knuckles tribute on March 26. Get your tickets here.

Basement Miami is on Facebook // Twitter



Follow Michelle Lhooq on Twitter