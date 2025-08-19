Kai Cenat Fortnite Skin Finally Revealed: Here’s the Release Date and Price

After months of rumors, the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin has finally been announced by Epic Games. Here is when players can get their hands on the Twitch streamer’s cosmetics, and how much items will cost.

When is Kai Cenat coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kai Cenat Fortnite skin was officially unveiled on August 18 through a live event on the Las Vegas Sphere. Yes, you read that right. Epic Games is now using the infamous giant projector in downtown Vegas to reveal new cosmetics. Following the event, Epic confirmed the release date for the new Twitch streamer’s skin.

In a post on X, popular dataminer Shiina reported that the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin release date is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2025. The Fortnite skin is reportedly debuting alongside the content creator’s Mafiathon 3 livestream, which is expected to take place on the same day.

Like previous Icon skins, the streamer will likely show off the new cosmetic during his Twitch broadcast to help promote the bundle.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

As for the streamer’s Fortnite skin, they are wearing a white tank top, red camo shorts, and a hat. Admittedly, it’s hard to get a good look at the cosmetic, as the Las Vegas Sphere isn’t the most straightforward way to show off in-game screenshots.

We also don’t know what his alternate styles will look like yet, or if he’ll even have them.

How much will the Kai Cenat skin cost?

Screenshot: Epic Games

While Epic Games hasn’t given an official price yet, several dataminers claim that the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin bundle will likely cost 2,400 V-Bucks. This aligns with previous Icon Skins. For example, the El Rubius bundle, released in 2024 at the exact price, included quite a few items.

For your convenience, here is everything that will be included in the Kai Cenat bundle:

Kai Cenat Skin

“Lil Cenat” Hamster Fortnite Companion

Kai Cenat Mercedes Vehicle Skin (this could be sold separately)

Screenshot: Epic Games

However, what makes the pricing tricky is that the Kai Cenat skin bundle will include the new Fortnite Companion feature. Based on the reveal event, players will be able to buy the streamer’s pet hamster, “Lil Cenat,” as well.

Therefore, it’s unclear whether the price of the bundle will increase since it includes the new Pet feature. Interestingly, this may confirm that the release date for Companion will be September 12, as it’s not yet available.

The streamer will also receive his iconic Mercedes vehicle skin in the Battle Royale, although it could be sold as a separate bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, based on other vehicle pricing.