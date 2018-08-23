Karaage Sliders Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 2 hours marinating

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the Karaage:

2 tablespoons kosher salt

8 boneless chicken thighs, cut in thirds (about 1 pound|450 grams)

4 cups|1 liter cooking sake

2 cups|500 ml soy sauce

1 (2-inch) piece ginger

6 garlic cloves

2 cups|300 grams potato starch

vegetable oil, for frying

for the Japanese tartare sauce:

5 large eggs

1 cup|180 grams diced pickles

½ cup|160 grams kewpie mayonnaise

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

to serve:

12 slider potato rolls

½ head iceberg lettuce, shredded

Directions

Brine and marinate the chicken: In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups|946 ml water to a boil. Add the salt and cook until dissolved, then cool completely. Add the chicken and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours. Meanwhile, place the sake, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger in the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. Drain the chicken, discarding the brine, and place the chicken and the marinade in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour more. Meanwhile, make the tartare sauce: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook for 10 minutes, then transfer to an ice bath. Drain the eggs, then peel and dice them. Place in a bowl with the remaining ingredients, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 3-inches of vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 295°F. Add ½ cup of potato starch to the chicken marinade to create a slurry. Place the remaining potato starch in a medium bowl and lightly dish the chicken in the flour, dusting off any excess. Working in batches, fry the chicken until golden brown, 3 minutes. Transfer to a rack fitted over a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining chicken. To assemble the sandwiches, place a piece of chicken in each roll along with some tartare sauce and lettuce. Skewer to help hold it together and serve immediately.

