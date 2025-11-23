Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks Reunite at ‘AEW Full Gear’

It was an Elite reunion at AEW Full Gear. Kenny Omega teamed with Jurassic Express against the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. The Bucks had a big decision to make going into this match. Will they choose their friend or the $1 million? They’ve spent the better part of the year being the “Broke Bucks.” So of course the money would be an incentive for them to win.

Well that didn't last! The @youngbucks run in TO SAVE @KennyOmegamanX!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/STNRv0qxtg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

Well, spoiler alert, they did win. However, as they took the duffels up the ramp with Don Callis, they ran to the ring to save Omega. The rest of the Don Callis Family were delivering a beating to the baby faces, but the Bucks took them out with a couple of Superkicks. Afterward, they extended their hands to Omega who just slapped their hands in return. Shortly after, they embraced as Jack Perry and Luchasaurus looked on.

Videos by VICE

This is ELITE!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/OAilfx6ajn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

It’s been a long time since The Elite have been on the same side of the ring together. Omega took time off to heal from a severe battle with Diverticulitis. When he returned, The Elite looked a lot different. Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry were members of the group now, and they were very anti-establishment.

Young bucks teased face turn ahead of AEW full gear

“I think for me it’s been fun since coming back in April and [seeing] what our characters have gone through,” Matt Jackson recently told VICE. “Just the entire story arc as these powerful terrible EVPs who push their weight around and have to eat crow week by week. Now to the point we’re like, ‘Maybe we are at rock bottom. We’re so broke and nobody in production respects us; we have no friends.’ It’s really fun to see because if you even go back to last year you see us in our EVP gimmick in our suits and we talked different, we looked different, we were 20 pounds heavier. It’s just interesting if you go back and compare the two now and you go, ‘Wow, they really have changed.’”

Matt explained that, when they came back to the ring this year, they thought they’d squeezed everything they could out of their heel run.

“When we came back in April I was like, ‘Maybe we need to come back as babyfaces. We’ve done all we can do as heels.’ I pictured the lights being restored and then maybe we had Moxley in a BTE trigger and we BTE trigger him and turn babyface. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if we can squeeze any more out of this heel thing…’ here we are seven months later we got a whole other half a year run as bad guys. And who knows how much longer, right?

So, it’s been cool to to be able to take this story to the next level the way we have. I’m really proud of what we’ve gotten to do week by week with it.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.